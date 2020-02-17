Stormy Daniels Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti Found Guilty Of Attempting To Extort Nike

In a New York minute Michael Avenatti went from a resistance avenger taking on Donald Trump on behalf of Stormy Daniels to just another sleezy lawyer looking for a quick and easy payday. Now the 49-year-old lawyer is being held accountable for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars.

According to NY Mag, a federal jury found Michael Avenatti guilty on all three counts of attempted extortion of Nike and faces up to 20 years in prison for his transgression. And best believe with the way this “Justice Department” exacts revenge on Trump’s political and personal enemies, current Attorney General, Bill Barr is going to request the judge throw a Biblical book at Avenatti just to make his boss happy.

Last March, federal prosecutors alleged that while Avenatti was representing a youth basketball coach, he and an associate threatened to publicly accuse Nike of illegally paying amateur basketball players if the company didn’t hand over millions of dollars. Avenatti was arrested in March after the FBI recorded him threatening Nike representatives.

“I’m not fucking around with this, and I’m not continuing to play games,” Avenatti said on the call. “You guys know enough now to know you’ve got a serious problem … It’s worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing. A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle for me.”

But that’s not all. The embattled lawyer is still facing a few more trials as he’s fighting charges of fraud and embezzlement in California and even fraud and identity-theft charges brought by his ex-client, Stormy Daniels.

Oh how the mighty popular have fallen. At the height of his popularity, Michael Avenatti was on every news network and on social media bringing the ruckus to Donald Trump. At one point he even entertained the idea of running for President of the United States himself. Then little by little he found himself in trouble with the law including allegations of domestic violence and falsifying a sexual misconduct claim against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before ultimately completely falling from grace with all his extra f*ckery.

We guess he’s proof that you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.

