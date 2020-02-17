CLOSE
SPORTS: Cavs Head Coach John Beilein Reportedly Expecting to Leave The Team

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The season is not anywhere close to being over for your Cleveland Cavaliers, but there could already be changes being made at the top, especially with the new head coach.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein could be stepping down, a decision that could be reached in the coming day as he is expected to meet with General Manager Koby Altman at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, according to ESPN.

League sources told ESPN that Cleveland ownership and management have been determined to see through a difficult start with Beilein, but it has become increasingly apparent to the front office and the coach that the partnership is headed toward a split.

Beilein was hired to help develop the team’s younger roster.  That never happened as the Cavs are one of the two worst teams in the NBA next to the Golden State Warriors, who they used to face off every year in the NBA Finals.  Cleveland is 14-40, while Golden State is even worse at 12-41.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

SPORTS: Cavs Head Coach John Beilein Reportedly Expecting to Leave The Team  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

