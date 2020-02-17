Michelle Obama is opening up about how the body shaming issues she faced after her husband became President. Obama joined Oprah Winfrey at the Barclays Center in New York, last week for her “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour where she called the hurtful comments a “competition” for who could say the worst thing. The 56-year-old said people called her “un-American,” and she frequently had men comment about her butt. She ended her talk with the crowd by saying although she can’t do the same things she could when she was 36, she is doing her everything she can to take care of her body the best she can.

(Source-The Hill)

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Body Shaming was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: JC Posted 6 hours ago

