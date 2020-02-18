CLOSE
Are Monica & Shannon Brown Rekindling?

Our Former Favorite NBA Couple May Be Getting Back Together....

Eudoxie Agnan's Birthday Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Oh, this is interesting! Are Monica and Shannon Brown possibly rekindling their relationship. The couple just got divorced last year after secretly marrying in November of 2010, only months after meeting. Brown played the love interest in one of Monica’s music videos. Rumor say that the two may be trying to work it out and has to do with Kobe Bryant.

According to Ace Showbiz, the two were spotted out together having lunch with Pharrell and Chad of the Neptunes and were wearing their wedding rings. Sources say that the two reconnected after the death of Brown’s former teammate Kobe Bryant. The late NBA star and his wife Vanessa were among the guests at their wedding back in 2010.

Even though Shannon did not appear in any of the pictures with Monica and The Neptunes, he was said to have been on the set. Monica previously said about their divorce that it was no third party involved. We are rooting for the couple. Black love rocks!

 

