Black Swim Team Member Suing Police for Putting Gun to His Head

According to WGN9, the ACLU of Illinois filed a federal lawsuit against six officers from several departments in the Quad Cities area on behalf of Jaylan Butler, a member of Eastern Illinois University’s swim team, over an incident that occurred just under a year ago in February 2019.

According to the suit, on Feb. 24, 2019, Butler was traveling with his team by bus from South Dakota.

“Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the bus pulled over on a frontage road off Interstate 80 near East Moline, Illinois. Jaylan and several teammates left the bus to stretch their legs,” according to the ACLU’s statement.

Butler and his teammates were taking selfies by road signs and otherwise minding their own damn business when, according to the suit, police surrounded the area with guns drawn, and one officer put a gun to Buttler’s head.

According to the statement, Butler “put his hands up, dropped his cell phone, and dropped to his knees. … While one officer handcuffed him, other officers pinned him to the ground by pushing a knee into Jaylan’s back and pressing down on Jaylan’s neck. Another officer then held his gun to Jaylan’s forehead and threatened to ‘blow his [expletive] head off’ if he moved.”

The statement continues saying that the team’s bus driver and Jaylan’s coach exited the bus to tell the officers Jaylan was part of the EIU swim team.

“The officers quickly realized that Jaylan was not the suspect they were looking for and had done nothing wrong, but instead of releasing him and apologizing, the officers searched his pockets and placed him — still cuffed — in the back of a police vehicle. After several more minutes, the officers released him, but only after forcing Jaylan to provide photo identification.”

From WGN:

Butler is suing officers from the Hampton Police Department, the East Moline Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for false arrest, excessive detention, and excessive use of force.

The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney is defending two deputies named in the lawsuit.

The office did not respond to WGN New’s request for comment.

For the full article, click the source below.

(Source)

Black Swim Team Member Suing Police for Putting Gun to His Head was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: