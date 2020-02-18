CLOSE
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35

Sad news to report out of Hollywood as Jason Davis, best known as Mikey Blumberg on the hit animated series Recess has passed away.

Davis, 35, died Sunday according to a family statement. His mother, Nancy Rickel wrote, “I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles.”

She added, “Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.”

Davis had been open about his struggles with addiction and substance abuse, appearing on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2010-2011. He had recently co-founded the charity Cure Addiction Now, funding research to find therapies to help stop the pattern and cycle of substance abuse disorder and help people stay clean.

Davis is survived by his mother, father, two brothers and two half-sisters.

 

‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Close