Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with Dr. Oz

“I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges.“-Lark Voorhies

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Lark Voorhies’s struggle with mental health has been seen publicly over the last few years, but now Voorhies herself is ready to talk about it.

On a special segment with Dr. Oz, the former Saved By The Bell star is planning to share details of her struggles living with a “mental disorder”, according to an announcement made via her Instagram. Lark Voorhies, who was recently donning a new blonde color, says Dr. Oz is going to help her share her story with the public.

“I want thank everybody who has been so supportive throughout my journey these last several years,” Voorhies wrote. “It was very hard to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges that I go through on a daily basis. Please tune in this Wednesday to the Dr Oz show to learn about living with a mental disorder that many people do not understand.”

Voorhies took to Instagram to post a few behind the scene looks including her in hair and makeup, before posting a second pic showing her on stage with her mom and Dr. Oz.

“I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you that have supported me and wished me well through some difficult times,” Voorhies continued. “I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges. Thank you for sharing your stories to me over the years of how strong you all have been too! I look forward to a brighter future and seeing the great things that can be accomplished!“

In addition to discussing her mental health, Voorhies also addressed the “Saved By the Bell” reunion and how she felt being absent from the show.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision,” Voorhies said, referring to her mental health. “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful. They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly.”

Lark Voorhies episode of Dr. Oz is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19.

Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with Dr. Oz  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

