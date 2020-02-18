CLOSE
Feature Story
Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Is Blacker, Bolder & Better Than The Original Film

Source: Bryan Bedder / Stringer/ Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty

We can talk all day about how tired we are of seeing remakes to popular TV shows and films from before back in the day — but when something is good, you gotta give credit where it’s due. Like Hulu’s remake of the 2000 John Cusack film High Fidelity.

The highly anticipated remake (which is originally based on the Nick Hornby novel) is a series that stars Zoe Kravitz as Rob, a slightly self-indulgent record store owner who recounts her top five breakups in effort to find a common thread as to why they’ve all failed.

The series is an ode to the original film in many ways. Movie Rob and series Rob share the same name. They both own a record store, and frankly, they’re both cool AF. Too cool in fact. The amount of millennial existentialism in the show makes for more of a relevant and relatable story for it’s Gen Y audience.

The High Fidelity film certainly holds a special place in the hearts of emo pop culture enthusiasts everywhere. And all the modern tweaks incorporated into the Hulu series makes it a high contender to make history in it’s own way. Also, fun fact, Zoe Kravitz mom, Lisa Bonet, starred in the original film.

Hit the flip for all the ways  the ‘High Fidelity remake is bolder, blacker and better than the original. And catch the series available on HULU, now! Tell them we sent you.

Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Is Blacker, Bolder & Better Than The Original Film  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
