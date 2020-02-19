LeBron James continues to make history on and off the court. At this point, his possibilities are endless, and as an Ohio native myself, I am loving every minute of it. Not only does he make sure to give back but he makes sure to give back to the community that raised him, and in a big way.

Just the other day it was confirmed that students that graduate from his I Promise school will have a free ride to Kent State University!

With his I Promise Program, they have consistently maintained its commitment to serve at-risk youth and their parents, in an effort to make everyone “be the best they can be in everything they do.” And the proof is in the pudding with 90% of students reaching or exceeding their expected growth in math and reading within the first year.

Now, James will soon become a published author as well! To honor of the success and inspiration behind for the education program, James has written a children’s book based on the values and promises of his Foundation’s I Promise Program. The program’s values focus on the idea that “tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today.”

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire and bring people together,” James said in a statement. “That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. ‘I PROMISE’ is powerful in that way, and I can’t wait for people to read it.”

LeBron James’ first children’s book, I Promise, will drop August 11th and is part of a two-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which also includes an intermediate level novel in 2021.

Keep making us proud Bronny!

Source: Baller Alert

LeBron James’ First Children’s Book, “I Promise,” Is On The Way! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 100.3: