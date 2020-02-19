CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cardi B’s Bestie Star Brim Charged In New York Gang Case

Star Brim Will Not Enter Custody Until She Gives Birth

Missy Elliot VMA's After Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Cardi B‘s bestie might be in some serious trouble. According to NBC New York, Star Brim is among 18 people indicted Tuesday on charges ranging from murder to racketeering. Star is alleged to be a member of the “5-9 Brims,” a version of the Bloods gang in NY. Documents state that she is the highest ranking female member of the gang and is the “Godmother.” Brim, whose real name faces charges of slashing a person and participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

7 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Continue reading Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

Cardi B Is a Feathery Fashionista On Her Way To Court

   

Brim is currently pregnant and will not be taken into custody until she gives birth.

SOURCE | NBC New York

RELATED: Couple Claims Choosing Sides In Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef Led To Divorce Court

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Request For Home Confinement Denied, Wifey Posts Prison Pic

Cardi B’s Bestie Star Brim Charged In New York Gang Case  was originally published on kysdc.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close