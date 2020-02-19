CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Woman dies after an accident involving Rumpke truck in Butler County

A woman is dead after an accident with a Rumpke Truck in Butler County on Wednesday morning.

WLWT report that, police said the 52-year-old woman who was driving the car hit the garbage truck while the worker was outside the truck.

The sanitation worker was unharmed.

The driver of the car was taken to the ER with life-threatening injuries and she later died from those injuries.

WLWT quoted Bridgett Biggs, area safety manager of Rumpke:

“This is a heart-breaking incident,” “Our thoughts are with the family of the individual involved in this morning’s incident. We appreciate the quick response of the Oxford Township Emergency Personnel and the Butler County Sherriff’s office, and we are working to investigate what occurred here this morning.”

(Source)

Woman dies after an accident involving Rumpke truck in Butler County  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close