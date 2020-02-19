CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lark Vorhee’s Wasn’t Invited to Save By the Bell Reboot!

NBC 'Summer Blast' Party

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Of Course we remember our girl Lisa Turtle from the hit show Saved By the Bell. She was every teenage guys crush for many years and one of the break out stars of the show. Voorhies recently appeared on an epsiode of Dr. Oz where she expressed her hurt about not being invited to the reunion of the iconic show. She also explained why she thinks she wasn’t invited.

In the clip, she told Dr. Oz, “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion as well as other cast members’ events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.” She continued, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.” She also opened up about her mental health struggles.

Lark Voorhies

Source: Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage / Getty

Back in 2012, Voorhies’ mom revealed that her daughter suffers from bipolar disorder but that was a misdiagnosis.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 25, 2015

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Voorhies told Dr. Oz that she struggles with “many competing voices” in her head. She said, “Then when you have that, it’s like why I have this one. So you come up with another one for yourself because I got this from myself and it just goes on and on.”

We are still rooting for you Lark!

Lark Vorhee’s Wasn’t Invited to Save By the Bell Reboot!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close