Of Course we remember our girl Lisa Turtle from the hit show Saved By the Bell. She was every teenage guys crush for many years and one of the break out stars of the show. Voorhies recently appeared on an epsiode of Dr. Oz where she expressed her hurt about not being invited to the reunion of the iconic show. She also explained why she thinks she wasn’t invited.

In the clip, she told Dr. Oz, “I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion as well as other cast members’ events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.” She continued, “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.” She also opened up about her mental health struggles.

Back in 2012, Voorhies’ mom revealed that her daughter suffers from bipolar disorder but that was a misdiagnosis.

Voorhies told Dr. Oz that she struggles with “many competing voices” in her head. She said, “Then when you have that, it’s like why I have this one. So you come up with another one for yourself because I got this from myself and it just goes on and on.”

We are still rooting for you Lark!

Lark Vorhee’s Wasn’t Invited to Save By the Bell Reboot! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

