Ellen Surprises Amazing Black DC Teacher Who Pampers His Students [VIDEO]

We love black men like Azel Prather and are soooo happy that people like Ellen are giving his hard work the attention that it deserves.

The DC educator, who specializes in early childhood education went all out after learning that many of his students couldn’t afford haircuts. He created a pamper day and brought stylists and nail techs into his classroom to make a difference for the kids he works with every day.

Watch his “Ellen” segment below:

