Actress Ja’Net DuBois passed away yesterday at the age of 74. She is best known for her role as Willona Woods on the hit TV show “Good Times.” Woods was the sexy neighbor and best friend to star Esther Rolle’s Florida Evans. She also is the mind behind the theme song for “The Jefferson’s”. She is survived by her 3 children.

Hot Off The Wire: Remembering Ja’Net DuBois was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: