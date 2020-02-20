Hair Blogger Sabrina Perkins Pens Beginner’s Guide On How To Successfully Go Natural

Going natural is such a big transition. It takes time, dedication, and money. Thankfully natural hair blogger and influencer Sabrina Perkins has decided to help the newbies out with her book, Natural Hair For Beginners: A Beginner’s Guide To Going Natural Successfully!

Sabrina Perkins is the founder of the successful beauty blog, Seriouslynatural.org and natural hair blog naturalhairforbeginners.com. She has been researching and writing about natural hair for over ten years. Her knowledge of natural hair, products for transitioning, and styling methods make the guidelines of this book easy and fun to follow.

Over the last decade there has been an influx of Black women embracing their natural hair. This movement has forced corporate America and the school system to address their prejudices with how people of color choose to style their natural hair. Anti-discrimination laws have been put in place so that afros, locks, and braids can be viewed in a positive light. This book reinforces the beauty and love for the strands that grow out of our head.

As people continue to transition, books like this make the process easier. Believe it or not, there is a correct way to transition. This step by step guide will answer every question you have about how to manage your hair as it enters into it’s new state.

Natural Hair For Beginners is on pre-sale and will be released in Tokyo, Japan on February 18, 2020 and published by Reality Plus – A Next Chapter Imprint. It will be available on Kindle for $3.99, Paperback for $8.99, and Paperback in Large Print for $9.99 in the U.S.

What was your experience transitioning? If you haven’t already, is it something you’re considering?

Written By: Marsha B. Posted February 20, 2020

