Cory Booker’s Boo Rosario Dawson Opens Up About Her Sexuality, Confirms “Coming Out” In IG Post

Cory Booker is not running for president anymore, but he is still in the news cycle for another reason. Booker’s girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson has folks talking about her sexuality after seemingly confirming she did “come out” out in an IG post.

While speaking with Bustle, Dawson, 40, confirmed that an Instagram post she shared back in June 2018 which sparked conversations about which team she played for because of the caption “happy pride month! sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies,” was, in fact, hinting at her own sexuality. She did this while not confirming whether she is a lesbian or bisexual or confirming she is an active member of the community, but you can put two and two together.

“People kept saying that I [came out]. … I didn’t do that,” she said. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.” “I’ve never had a relationship in that space,” she said. “So it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Dawson did make sure to circle back to the fact that she and Booker are very much an item and that she believes she has found the one in the Senator. She did disclose keeping her relationship with Booker for the sake of her 17-year-old adopted daughter, Isabella is a challenge.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do. If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”

“But in each other, I think we found our person.” Now that Booker is on the sideline in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Dawson — who was a staunch supporter of Bernie Sanders back in 2016 — vowed to throw her support behind the man or women who wins it this year. — Photo: Bonnie Biess / Getty

