Virgil Abloh Debuts New Off-White Air Jordan V Colorway

Virgil continues to style on everyone in 2020...

Virgil Abloh

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

This past All-Star weekend was a doozy for sneakerheads. Between the Chicago only releases of the Air Jordan “Air Ship” pack and Off-White Jordan V‘s, hypebeasts and collectors were left fuming and frustrated (don’t get us started on those armored trucks giving out free pairs of the adidas Yeezy Quantum basketball kicks).

And in-between all the L’s on the SNKRS app and Instagram posts of Chicagoans getting all the exclusives, Off-White originator Virgil Abloh threw everyone for another loop when he took to his IG page to preview an unreleased colorway of the highly sought after Off-White Air Jordan 5. Featuring a cream and fire red colorway, Abloh held the unreleased version of his Off-White 5’s and with a x acto blade proceeded to cut out the translucent circles featured on the silhouette.

View this post on Instagram

“plot twist”

A post shared by @ virgilabloh on

That lowkey hurts.

Though it was rumored that this colorway would shock drop during NBA All-Star weekend, it seems like a 1 of 1 release was on the only thing on menu for the shoe’s designer.

No word on when this colorway will release or even if it ever will but best believe they’ll be as difficult to copp as this past weekend’s release.

Why does Nike x Jordan Brand do this to us!?

Virgil Abloh Debuts New Off-White Air Jordan V Colorway  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

