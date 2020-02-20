Five people were rescued this morning from a fire that broke out in Clermont County Thursday morning.

One person is in serious condition and a firefighter was injured. Both are expected to be okay.

Firefighters were called to a Clermont County apartment complex on Commons Drive at 10:15 am, according to Local 12.

Firefighters had to rescue 5 people from the Millcroft Townhomes. One of those residents who was rescued is in serious condition but they will recover.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and is said to be okay as well.

There is no word on how this fire started.

(Source)

5 rescued from Clermont County Apartment fire was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: