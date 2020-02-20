CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich Straight Out Of A ‘Boondocks’ Episode

Here we are.

KFC To Stop Using Trans Fats

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Fast food restaurants are out of control.

Ever since Popeyes released their notorious chicken sandwich last summer, it seems like fast food restaurants have been coming out of the woodwork with outlandish menu ideas.

According to USA Today, the latest one comes from KFC, who announced a wider release of their Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts item. They tested the dish last fall in select Virginia and Pittsburgh restaurants and apparently, it was so successful that customers can order the dish for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide starting February 24.

The sweet and savory food item will be available as a sandwich, or a chicken fillet between two warm glazed donuts, and it’ll be available as a basket with a customer’s choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with one or two donuts.

The whole meal seems completely unhealthy and could possibly have life altering consequences, but a sweet and savory pleasure is something we’re rarely afforded in this lifetime…

So it’ll probably sell like hotcakes.

 

The Boondocks warned us of such seductive flavors in the 2006 episode “The Itis”. In the episode, Granddad opens a soul food restaurant with a wealthy white man and the spot features Granddad’s hit sandwich called The Luther.

What is The Luther?

A grilled burger patty, covered in cheese, strips of bacon and lodged between two Krispy Kreme donuts.

Sound familiar?

Although KFC’s item involves chicken and not beef, it’s clear that The Boondocks was foreshadowing a future of sweet and savory goodness.

Unfortunately, in the episode, people become addicted to Granddad’s food causing the neighborhood to turn into a crime-ridden food junkie spot, which later gets shut down to make way for corporate development and gentrification.

Will this happen with the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts?

It’s doubtful a sandwich can have such catastrophic effects. But it definitely makes you think about who’s buying all the fast food and who’s making big money from it. I mean…things really are getting ridiculous. Burger King recently released a sandwich that’s filled with fries instead of a patty. The forever shady Wendy’s even had to question the outrageousness of it all.

“When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef,” they tweeted in response to Burger King’s fries sandwich.

 

Is this experimentation? A death sentence? Or simply the pleasures of life?

Try not to chew too loudly while thinking about it.

The Luther: KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich Straight Out Of A ‘Boondocks’ Episode  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close