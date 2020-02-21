CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Columbus Police Shoot and Kill Wanted Homicide Suspect on North Side

Columbus Police Car at Night

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

A wanted homicide suspect was shot and killed by Columbus police in an officer-involved shooting according to reports from 10TV.com

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the Magnuson Grand Columbus North Hotel on East Dublin Granville Road.

Reports a suspect wanted in a homicide was at the hotel. Officers saw an open door and were met with gunfire. Three SWAT officers fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time nor did they say what homicide this suspect was connected to.

We will continue to keep you updated on the story as it develops

Source: 10TV.com and Columbus Division of Police

Columbus Police Shoot and Kill Wanted Homicide Suspect on North Side  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close