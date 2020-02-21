CLOSE
Farfetch Looks To Change Clothing Drop Model With BEAT Project

If you like thousands of other enthusiasts who are tired of getting left out in the cold when exclusives hit then Farfetch might have something for you. The e-commerce brand is launching a new strategy on how goods will be released to the public.

As spotted on High Snobiety the online retailer is taking a different approach on how labels serve up their collections. From luxury to mass market weekly drops have become a staple in the fashion industry as the tactic creates a feeling of urgency among shoppers. The goal is to make the purchasing process more seamless and make the pieces more readily available for consumers. Their newly announced BEAT app will serve as the hub for the transactions.

Farfetch will include labels within their wheelhouse including partners such as Palm Angels,Off-White, Opening Ceremony, plus Ambush, Palm Angels, Marcelo Burlon, and Heron Preston. Farfetch’s Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Phair detailed the approach in a formal statement. “Many luxury brands are evolving their strategies and we expect an even greater shift in the industry, away from traditional cycles to a drop model”.

BEAT drops will occur on Wednesdays across the world starting April with language specific copy displayed depending on consumer location. Additionally a BEAT collective is being formed to “to curate the best product for Beat” and “bring together [an] incredible, global group of industry taste makers and culture-definers”. Included in the brain trust are Cristiano Fagnani, the New Guards chief marketing officer; Opening Ceremony’s creative chiefs Carol Lim and Humberto Leon; Stadium Goods’ co-founder and co-CEO John McPheters; and Browns buying director Ida Petersson.

The retailer states BEAT “forms a part of the company’s overall brand positioning, Only On Farfetch, which highlights [its] unique ability to give luxury customers access to products, brands, services and a community of the best curators in the world through its boutique network, which can’t be found elsewhere in luxury fashion”.

