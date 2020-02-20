She Is… Dynamic! 5 Songs To Get You Ready For Syleena Johnson LIVE!

Feature Story
| 02.20.20
Dismiss

Radio One D.C. presents “She is…”, an afternoon of elegance as we celebrate the “SHE“ in you. This is a Women’s empowerment luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month. We will honor women who are committed to public service, community activism, ministry, sports, and more! We will also have performances from the lovely Syleena Johnson, Anita Wilson and Avery Sunshine.

CLICK HERE & GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE SHE IS… WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT LUNCHEON!

To get you ready for this powerful luncheon, here are some of Syleena’s most powerful songs.

1. WOMAN

2. I AM YOUR WOMAN

 

3. GUESS WHAT

 

4. SLOWLY

 

5. A BOSS

 

We are looking forward to having a great time with you on March 21st! Don’t forget to nominate a deserving woman for the “She is… the everyday woman” Award and get your tickets HERE!

See more from Syleena Johnson on her episode of the Radio One Original Series “Voices”

She Is… Dynamic! 5 Songs To Get You Ready For Syleena Johnson LIVE!  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close