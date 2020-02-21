Here We Go Again: Big Baller Brand Minus Lonzo Ball Is Back, Launches New Website

LaVar Ball hit the reset button on the family athletic apparel company Big Baller Brand and is trying again to make it a thing. The head of the Ball clan announced via his Instagram account the company has been resurrected from the dead.

Big Baller Brand’s first attempt at shaking the sportswear world was an epic fail. Let’s recap shall we, they got a big fat F-rating from the real BBB (Better Business Bureau). Plus lost the face of its brand, Lonzo Ball, amid accusations that co-founder, Alan Foster stole approximately $2.5 million from his personal and business accounts. That subsequently led to the original site being shut down, and now when you go to the BigBallerBrand.com website, you are redirected to Alan Foster’s website, where he promises to teach you how to be a baller…financially.

Now we are here, the brand has a new name, BigBallerBrandInc and LaVar announced in his typical fashion in an IG video that the brand is back and the new website is live. When you hit the site, you are immediately greeted by a photo of him Ball and his son, LiAngelo Ball, as well as different colorways of Gelo’s sneaker, the G3 Lux. If you care, you can still purchase pairs of Lonzo’s signature kick the ZO2.19 also.

In separate statements from both LaVar and BBB Inc., the brands relaunch and focus on providing excellent customer service is touched on as well as the company’s current standing with Alan Foster.

“The Big Baller Brand is BACK and better than ever!” Ball claims. “Over the past year, my team and I have been working diligently to expand Big Baller Brand and improve the overall customer experience,” LaVar further added.

“LaVar Ball has put a great team of seasoned professionals in place to move the brand forward with exciting new products, along with signature shoes, and sportswear.”

“Unfortunately, Alan Foster continues to try and leverage the Ball Family name for his own personal gain. Alan Foster is a convicted felon who served 7 years in jail for defrauding people out of their money. He is a thief and con man and cannot be believed or trusted.”

We shall see, Big Baller Brand has a lot of work to do when it comes to repairing its reputation. Plus, with no face behind the brand that is in the NBA, it’s gonna be tough to push what Ball describes “the best merch in the game.” Are you guys excited to have the BBB back? Let us know in the comment section below.

—

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Here We Go Again: Big Baller Brand Minus Lonzo Ball Is Back, Launches New Website was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 5 hours ago

