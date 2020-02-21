CLOSE
MOMMY MOMENT: 5 Habits That Can Make You Sick

Could you be making yourself sick?

It’s so many different germs and virus’s going around these days that everyone is afraid of getting sick. Between several strains of the flu, common colds, pneumonia, and the coronavirus, it seems like it’s almost unavoidable. It could also be very possible that some your own habits may cause you to get sick. Here are five common habits that can make you ill.

According to Bustle.com, the five common habits that could make you sick are:

1.  Biting your nails.  Putting your fingers in your mouth and biting your nails is unsanitary and can expose you to all sorts of bacteria, viruses, and infections.  It’s also not good for your teeth.

2.  Eating at your desk.  You’re typing on a keyboard that’s most likely covered in germs, and then putting food in your mouth.  Not a good combo.

3.  Smoking.  This one should be obvious.  If the cancer risk alone isn’t a good enough reason, smoking can decrease your immune function, making you more likely to catch the flu, a cold, or pneumonia.

4.  Not changing your sheets.  Dust mites love your nice, warm bed as much as you do.  And even though dust mites themselves are harmless, their droppings and body fragments can cause colds and trigger asthma symptoms.

5.  Not getting enough sleep.  According to BetterSleep.org, about half of Americans say they don’t get enough sleep, which is between seven and nine hours a night.  And when you DON’T sleep enough, it decreases your energy levels and makes you more susceptible to illness, since your cells can’t fully recharge while you snooze.

Are you guilty of any of these bad habits? Will you do anything differently now that you know better?

MOMMY MOMENT: 5 Habits That Can Make You Sick  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

