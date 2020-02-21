CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig The Runway Doorbell Cam Fun

Cardi B and other celebs join Reebok for #ZigTheRunway doorbell cam fashion shows.

Million Dollar Bowl

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B’s Reebok partnership is still going strong and they’ve launched an interesting concept just in time for the brand’s newest shoe, which drops tomorrow. It’s the Reebok Zig Kinetica, a sleek shoe that’s inspired by space exploration. According to Reebok, the cushioning propels you forward with springy responsiveness. Think of it like you’re bouncing across the moon. It’s said to be a comfortable stylish shoe that comes in multiple colorways such as black and orange, grey, blue and orange, red, black and orange, and grey and black. 

“Zig the Runway is about being unexpected and unapologetic about your style. I always do me and keep people guessing and that’s what we’re showing off in this video,” said Cardi B via press release. “Reebok Zig Kinetica isn’t like any other shoe that’s come before it and this fashion show is like nothing that has come before it. We’re breaking the mold and blazing our own trail – that’s what Reebok is about.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper participated in an unexpected runway show in an unexpected way. Imagine you’re just chilling, living your life, and then you see a runway show on your doorbell came? Check this out:

 

Having a doorbell cam fashion show is dynamic and out of the box, just like the Zig Kinetica. Reebok is the first fashion brand to tap into this unique video platform, and more doorbell cam runway shows are expected over the coming days from renowned creatives, musicians and athletes.

Would you cop?

RELATED POSTS

Reebok Announces a Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi B’s Ad

Reebok Taps Five Phenomenal Women For ‘It’s A Man’s World’ Drop

Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig The Runway Doorbell Cam Fun  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close