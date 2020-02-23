CLOSE
Cardi B Is Being Sued!

A security guard is claiming Cardi B spit on her, hit her and called her out of her name.

Emani Ellis, is suing for assault and battery and some more . She claims while working in Beverly Hills things got out of hand.

Not only was she spit on her hit in head face and body but while being hit she says Cardi B uttered racial slurs.

I hope this isn’t true but its looks like criminal charges are being filed against the Clout rapper.

Read more about this story HERE. 

