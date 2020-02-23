Cincinnati’s own Adrien Broner arrested outside Wilder/Fury Weigh In

Former World Champion boxer and Cincinnati native, Adrien Broner, was arrested Friday evening outside the weigh-in for the much anticipated Wilder/Fury rematch.

Broner was banned from the MGM back in November for reasons unknown. When he showed up for the weigh-in he was asked to leave. After refusing to leave, Broner was reportedly detained by hotel security. Las Vegas police were called and upon arrival, he was arrested and taken away in handcuffs.

He was processed and released.

Broner is a four-weight world champion. He last fought in January 2019, losing a unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden.

