CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

You Care: Wendy Williams Is Dating An NYC Jeweler

Big Will is the TV host's significant other.

Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere Of Mini-Documentary New Cash Order

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Wendy Williams went through a very public divorce from longtime hubby Kevin Hunter, but she has apparently moved on. The gossip TV host who stays in some drama is reportedly dating Big Will Selby, an NYC jeweler.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show was spotted out eating dinner at Aroma Trattoria in NYC and about with a man named Big Will or Willdaboss. Some of his clients have included Drake, 50 Cent and Fabolous.

Reportedly, Williams detailed getting a gift from Will on her show, she picked a diamond necklace, and her fans put the rest of the info together. It did help that he posted the clip on his social media.

 

Well actually, she’s also has posted photos of themselves on the ‘Gram, so Will is most definitely blowing her back out. Just saying.

Hey, everyone deserves happiness, right?

Recently, Williams apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for disparaging comments she said about men wearing skirts and heels.

 

 

 

You Care: Wendy Williams Is Dating An NYC Jeweler  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close