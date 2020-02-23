CLOSE
51st NAACP Image Award goes to Blue Ivy

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The NAACP Image Awards were last night and it was so wonderful to see so many people of color being recognized for their hard work.  Plus there were new additions to the winning pool, such as Blue Ivy Carter.  Yes, you can now call her Image Award winner, Blue Ivy, like mommy and daddy.

You may not have seen this on the show last night, but according to Complex.com, Blue Ivy won the award on Friday night.  Read the full story by clicking here Complex.com.

51st NAACP Image Award goes to Blue Ivy  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

