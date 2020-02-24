Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act In Manhattan Trial

Jury Deliberations Continue In Harvey Weinstein Rape And Assault Trial

Source: Scott Heins / Getty

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two of the five charges levied against him in his much-publicized New York trial on Monday.

Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman. He was acquitted of the more serious charges: predatory sexual assault. If convicted on those charges, Weinstein faced life in prison.

Being found guilty on a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape carries a possible sentence of 29 years in prison.

Weinstein’s predatory behavior became the catalyst for the #MeToo movement. His trial came two years after bombshell stories and allegations published in The New York Times and The New Yorker where women accused the movie mogul of sexual abuse, rape, harassment and using his influence as a Holywood power player to take advantage of women.

The 67-year-old Weinstein has had at least 100 women publicly accuse him of a variety of actions from unwanted sexual advances to rape. He still faces another trial in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In Los Angeles

RELATED: Ice Cube Says Harvey Weinstein Sabotaged ‘Janky Promoters’ Movie

Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act In Manhattan Trial  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close