Apryl Jones Starting Own Medical Practice!

Love & Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones is expanding her empire. Even though she has been known for a lot of drama last season she is all about her coins. Jones is opening her own medical practice in Los Angeles.

Check out her announcement below:

The caption read, “I am so excited to be doing something that I love so much! There are so many people who especially in LA that don’t have the proper care/insurance that I want to help. If you need ultrasounds done during your pregnancy please reach out to the booking email address in my bio to discuss your options with me;) we take all people but it’s my goal to help those that are underprivileged, and those that lack insurance.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Jones is no stranger to the medical field as she has a Bachelor’s degree in Radiation Science and worked at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Congratulations to her new power move!

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

