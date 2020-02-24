CLOSE
Apryl Jones Starting Own Medical Practice!

Apryl Jones is Securing the Bag!

Love & Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones is expanding her empire. Even though she has been known for a lot of drama  last season she is all about her coins. Jones is opening her own medical practice in Los Angeles.

Check out her announcement below:

The caption read, “I am so excited to be doing something that I love so much! There are so many people who especially in LA that don’t have the proper care/insurance that I want to help. If you need ultrasounds done during your pregnancy please reach out to the booking email address in my bio to discuss your options with me;) ❤ we take all people but it’s my goal to help those that are underprivileged, and those that lack insurance. 🙌🏽

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Jones is no stranger to the medical field as she has a Bachelor’s degree in Radiation Science and worked at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Congratulations to her new power move!

 

