Enter to Win Don Juan Fasho Day Athletic Scholarship

Enter below for your chance to win the Accele Rayshawn Athletic Scholarship in honor of Don Juan Fasho Day!

Tell us why you should be selected and you could be one of eight winners awarded with $2,500 in a Rayshaw Athletic Scholarship!  Winners will be announced March 14th at Walnut Hills High School at the Don Juan Fasho Day Celebrity Basketball GameWinners must be present at the basketball game to be awarded the scholarship

 

