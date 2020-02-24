CLOSE
Feature Story
EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru Hill [Video]

Nokio and Steph Lova

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

TV One did a deep dive into Dru Hill’s past and present during Sunday’s premiere of Unsung. Today, Nokio is singing a different tune.

The Baltimore native sat down with Magic 95.9’s Steph Lova on Monday (February 24) to clear up a few misconceptions and confirm whether or not he’s still in the famed 90s quartet. Nokio also expounded upon on some of the stories told in Unsung, such as that infamous Platinum Party fight.

Press play below to get into the in-depth interview.

See Also: Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut Album [Video]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru Hill [Video]  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

