CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Sent BHM Twitter Into A Frenzy 

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Kanye West‘s Sunday service is known for flipping popular tracks into soulful gospel ballads. And on most occasions, they’ll invite famous singers to come and put their spin on classic records. It’s gotten so big that they choir even hit the stage at Coachella last year.

Everyone from Sia to DMX have hit the stage during Ye’s Sunday Service.

This past weekend, Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at the gathering and hopped on the mic. And no, he didn’t remix one of his famous R&B-esque Belieber records. Instead, he took a swing at performing his rendition of Marvin Sapp’s legendary record “Never Would Have Made It”.

It’s a church service full of folks that probably aren’t that familiar with Sapp and what that song means to the culture, so of course they thought nothing of it.

But Black History Month Twitter surely had a few things to say.

@sabreigha: I know you fucking lying!! Kanye West got Justin Bieber out here singing Never Would Have Made It??? During black history month??? Lmaooo

@_choirgirl: Justin Bieber singing Never Would Have Made It off the iPhone during Carter G. Woodson’s Black History Month. Jesus. Take me on over to Women’s History Month.

@5onabag: Wilder lost, Megan thee stallion Got Vanilla Milkshake’d by G Easy, Kanye Making Justin Bieber do covers To Negro Spirituals, My uncle just got A heroin addict pregnant, This the worst black history month ever.

Justin Bieber has done lots of things to swagger jack black culture.

https://twitter.com/darealphantom/status/1231734583688859649

But for some reason, this time he seems to be genuinely in his praise bag. Does Black History Month Twitter have a point? Or was Biebs just feeling the spirit? Hit us up on Twitter to share your thoughts. 

 

Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would Have Made It’ Sent BHM Twitter Into A Frenzy   was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close