CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Wendy’s Breakfast Menu Now Available All Over Central Ohio!

 

A local favorite has managed to change the game once again. Wendy’s restaurants are more like hometown hero’s in the state of Ohio. With the first Wendy’s being founded in Dublin, Ohio by Dave Thomas in 1969, it hits different around these parts.

Now Wendy’s has finally launched its breakfast menu in Columbus and as a special treat, we can enjoy the homestyle breakfast, a week ahead of the national roll out date.

According to Wendy’s, all Columbus market locations are now serving breakfast. And if you have not had the opportunity to try out Wendy’s breakfast, you are in for a treat.

The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and the Breakfast Baconator. Check out the new breakfast in town at your local Wendy’s today!

Wendys

Source: Wendys / Wendys

Source: NBC4i 

Wendy’s Breakfast Menu Now Available All Over Central Ohio!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close