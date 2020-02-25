CLOSE
Officer Shoots Suspect Following Columbus Domestic Dispute

Police Officer holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

A 27-year-old man was shot by police responding to a burglary call only to discover a domestic violence situation near Karl Rd in northeast Columbus Monday.

Police said the caller stated that the suspect threatened to shoot her and may be armed with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined the situation was a domestic violence situation.

Police shot the man after a confrontation, but a police spokesman said the suspect, Roddale Garmany, was not armed. It’s not clear what led the officer to fire on the man, although the initial call said Garmany may have been armed with a gun. Garmany is stable at Riverside Methodist Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Sgt. James Fuqua said there is a history of domestic violence at the addresses involving Garmany and the victim including several calls this month.

Police confirmed they had been to the home multiple times this month alone for domestic violence issues. There were at least two young children in the home today at the time of the shooting.

Columbus Police have not released the name of the officer involved in the shooting. This is the sixth police-involved shooting since the beginning of the year.

 

 

Officer Shoots Suspect Following Columbus Domestic Dispute  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

