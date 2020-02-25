CLOSE
MOMMY MOMENT: More Seniors Are Using Marijuana!

More Seniors are On that Mary Jane!

Father and daughter dancing at party

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty

It’s a lot of happy and super mellow senior citizens out there as the number of older people using marijuana has multiplied. According to a new study out Monday (February 24th), use among Americans age 65 and older grew by 75 percent in just four years. That’s huge!

marijuana-dl

Source: CS / CS

Who has the this increase affected the most? According to PulseofRadio, the increase was largest in women, those with higher incomes and those with more education. Study lead author Benjamin Han, assistant professor of geriatric medicine at New York University School of Medicine, said it continues a trend over the past decade, stating, “Consider that not even 10 years ago 0.4 percent of adults 65 and older said they had used marijuana in the past year, and now it’s 10 times that at 4 percent.” It’s not known, however, if it’s because of marijuana use becoming legal in a growing number of states, or if people had been using the drug for years before turning 65.

Nursing Home Residents

Source: BSIP / Getty

Either way, Han said the trend is concerning because of a lack of research on the effects of marijuana use on older people.

I ain’t mad at ya’ll. Live your life Seniors!

 

MOMMY MOMENT: More Seniors Are Using Marijuana!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
