CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

“We Are Not A Couple” Wendy Denies Dating William Shelby

Over the weekend, we wrote about Wendy Williams and the man we thought was her man. In our defense, we had more than enough reason to believe that William Shelby was Wendy’s new boo. She posted several pictures of the two cuddled up, hands on knees, leaned in, smiling at the camera—or at each other.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wendy bragged about Will sending a car for her, going out for dinner and she spoke about the jewelry he laced her with—Shelby is a jeweler by trade.

But after this weekend, with headlines like ours, Wendy used the Hot Topics segment of her show to clear up the rumors.

“Will is my friend. He happens to be a jeweler. I’m one of his low-paying clients. I’m not buying jewelry all the time, you know what I’m saying? But he fixes stuff, shines stuff. He’s made a couple of pieces for me. I like Will a whole lot. Will is involved with his family and he’s got a whole ‘nother life. No, we did not plan to dress alike. Although that does look like– I know, I know! I admit it. A lot of you all said, ‘You look like a couple.’ No, we’re not a couple. I got on a beige negligee and threw on that—it was cold out! And then we get in the studio and I put it on my gram. Yeah we’re huddled like this in the studio cuz it’s freezing in there. It’s like 5 degrees. It’s colder in there than it is in here. The studio is only about the size of my chair. You know, Papi’s in the other room rapping. I’m sitting there huddled. Belly full from meatballs and all kinda other stuff we ate earlier and next things you know there’s accusations being thrown. Now, I told you I like to hold on to people. I’m no Puffy, I’m not breaking my rotator cuff. (Referencing Diddy’s surgery on his rotator cuff.) Will is my friend. We are not a couple. And I do not have a boyfriend. That’s it.”

Okay, girl.

You can catch Wendy clearing things up in the video below. Her comments about their friendship begin around the 14-minute mark.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com 

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

13 photos Launch gallery

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

Continue reading Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“We Are Not A Couple” Wendy Denies Dating William Shelby  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close