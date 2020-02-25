Cincinnati Council member Tamaya Dennard arrested on federal charges

According to two independent sources, WCPO 9 has confirmed that Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard has been arrested on federal charges.

Dennard did not appear in a scheduled Tuesday morning city council committee meeting of which she is the chair, but sources could not confirm when she was arrested.

WCPO 9 also reached out to Dennard’s attorney, Erik Laursen, for comment; Laursen said that he was unaware of Dennard’s arrest.

This story is still developing.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 6 hours ago

