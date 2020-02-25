CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute At Memorial [Video]

Mambas forever.

 

The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The world now has formally given their goodbyes to one of the best to ever do it. Kobe Bryant has been commemorated by his friends and peers.

The late great NBA legend was given a memorial of historic proportions on Monday, February 24. As expected there were several touching moments including Vanessa Bryant’s first public comments regarding the tragedy and several memories shared by Shaquille O’Neal. Michael Jordan, who isn’t known for showing much emotion, made the most during his time on stage.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died, and as I look in this arena, across the globe, a piece of you died” he revealed. MJ went on to detail his love for his “little brother” as he tears flowed down his face. “I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories and knowing that I had a little brother. I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace little brother.”

His speech lasted 12 minutes in total. Even as he was overwhelmed with emotion and grief he found an opportunity to make the world laugh with a reference to the infamous Jordan face meme. “Now he’s got me. I’ll have to look at another crying meme for the next… I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see that for the next three or four years” he joked. The moment of laughter was definitely welcomed by the crowd.

You can see the speech below.

Photo: Harry How

Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute At Memorial [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close