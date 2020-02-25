CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard accused of selling her votes

Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard is facing federal charges for allegedly selling her votes.

She was arrested by the FBI Tuesday at Starbucks according to Local 12’s Twitter post.

She faces charges of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.

She appeared in federal court at 1 p.m. today.

Dennard had to hand over her passport but didn’t have to post a bond. She will have to notify the court if she makes any purchases over $1,000.

A “concerned citizen” tipped off the FBI and has been working with them through the investigation.

During the investigation, the citizen gave Dennard $15,000 in exchange for upcoming votes.

Dennard, who serves as the President of Pro Tem Council for Cincinnati City Council,  first received $10,000 and deposited it in her account the same day. She then asked for another $5,000 in advance, reported by Local 12.

The day she received the second payment, she booked two plane tickets to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and returning tickets a few days later. She spent a total of $4,000 on the trip.

She has served on City Council since November 2017.

(Source)

Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard accused of selling her votes  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close