CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Get Your Nerves Up, Capcom Announces ‘Resident Evil 3’ Is On The Way

Get ready, because if you thought Mr.X in Resident Evil 2 was ridiculous, you ain't see nothing yet when the STAAAARRRSSSS hunter, Nemesis returns.

Capcom Announces 'Resident Evil 3" Demo Is Coming Very Soon

Source: Capcom / Resident Evil 3

If you’re like us, your nerves are still recovering from Resident Evil 2 thanks to Capcom bringing back the classic game and re-imagining the zombie nightmare. The video game publisher announced today (Feb.25) that a demo for its next remake, Resident Evil 3 is on the way.

Get ready, because if you thought Mr.X in Resident Evil 2 was ridiculous, you ain’t see nothing yet when the STAAAARRRSSSS hunter, Nemesis returns. While not revealing a date, Capcom announced a demo is in the works to give fans a small taste of the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3, stating that more details will soon be revealed.

No word on if Capcom will decide to go the same route it did with Resident Evil 2 by dropping a “1-shot” timed demo that allowed players to play the game for 30-minutes until time ran out. We won’t be surprised if that will be the case for Resident Evil 3 as well. Footage has been circulating all day, giving people a glimpse of the new and improved Nemesis in the game, and basically, he makes Mr.X look like a walk in the park.

We are not sure if our nerves can handle it, the looming threat of a giant B.O.W. (bio-organic weapon) chasing you around with a flamethrower or, in some cases, a rocket launcher doesn’t sit well at all. IGN recently dropped a preview of the game, and it confirms this game will not only level-up the terror but looks insanely challenging to boot. So do yourselves a favor and peep the video below just to give yourself an idea of what you’re going to be eventually dealing with.

We will keep you updated when Capcom announces the release date for the demo, Resident Evil 3 is available for pre-order now and drops on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X 4/3/2020.

Photo: Capcom / Resident Evil 3

Get Your Nerves Up, Capcom Announces ‘Resident Evil 3’ Is On The Way  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close