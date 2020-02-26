CLOSE
Aiken high school student credits sister for good deed that went viral

A picture of 15-year-old Dontarius Caldwell helping a blind woman cross the street went viral online, and now he’s giving credit to his younger sister.

He told FOX19 NOW Tuesday morning, “I’m not the only one, she’s the brains, I’m the brawn.”

Dontarius and his 14-year-old sister Dyamond are both 9th-graders at Aiken High School.

They noticed the woman at the intersection before, but it was his sister who encouraged him to help her across the road.

The woman said a simple ‘thank you,’ and then they parted ways.

The principal of Akien High School, Lisa Votaw, says she’s proud of Dontarius and that the whole school felt the effect of his good deed.

Dontarius says he’s surprised the picture went viral because all he did was help someone across the street and that was the right thing to do.

He told FOX 19, “Give the helping hand,” he said. “If people don’t deserve it, still give it.”

Aiken high school student credits sister for good deed that went viral

