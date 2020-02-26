CLOSE
Man arrested during drug raid after being connected to multiple overdoses

A man is in custody after a massive drug bust in North College Hill last Friday.

Darrell Seay, 44, was arrested after Hamilton County Heroin Coalition Task Force and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant at his home on Greenwood Court.

WLWT reports that officials recovered 673 grams of fentanyl, 105 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crack cocaine, and 62 grams of heroin. Along with the drugs, they discovered $75,000, three cars, two Rolex-type watches, and two handguns.

Seay sparked the investigation after being connected to three different overdoses, all around the same area.

During the investigation, the Task Force found that the man had his 2-year-old daughter in the car with him while he was selling fentanyl.

Darrell is currently being held in Hamilton County Justice Center on three counts of corrupting another with drugs, 10 counts of trafficking in drugs, one count of possession of drugs and three counts of endangering children, according to WLWT.

