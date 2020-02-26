CLOSE
Snoop Reveals Why He Lashed Out at Gayle King!

Snoop Breaks Down Why He Went in on Gayle King..It Was Because of Vanessa Bryant. Read More Below...

Snoop Dogg

Source: Guillermo Proano – WENN / WENN

Our favorite Cali Homie, Snoop Dogg, made major headlines last month when he lashed out a Gayle King for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s rape allegations while interviewing Lisa Leslie. Many thought that Gayle asking the question was distasteful and ill timed but Snoop was one of the celebs that said how he felt out loud. Snoop went off on social media, calling King a “funky dog haired b*tch.” After receiving backlash, he later publicly apologized. Now, Snoop is breaking down why he did what he did on todays (February 26th) episode of Red Table Talk.

Check out a snippet below:

In the clip, Snoop explained, [“I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way. And I wanted to make sure that the message was across that we love Kobe and be respectful of Vanessa and those kids. That’s what the whole intent was. To protect that woman and them babies over there because she’s still grieving and let’s give them that respect.” Jada: “Right.”]

Snoop’s Red Table Talk appearance will air today (February 26th) on Facebook Watch at 12pm est.

Snoop Reveals Why He Lashed Out at Gayle King!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

