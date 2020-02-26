CLOSE
Salt N Pepa Launches 90’s Inspired Make Up Line!

Salt N Pepa is getting into the make up biz! Our favorite 90’s female rap group will be launching a line of 90’s inspired make up with independent brand Milani cosmetics.

According to Essence, Sandy ‘Pepa’ Denton, said, “Makeup has always been a form of self-expression for us. I love to experiment and play with different looks and have been a long-time Milani makeup user. My mother and sisters also use the brand so this partnership took things full circle.”

Cheryl ‘Salt’ James added, “Milani’s message of diversity and inclusivity really resonated with us. It was extremely important for us to create products that represent us and are accessible to our fan base.” The line includes two fun CD-shaped palettes for eyes and face, matte lipsticks, and lipliner named after some of their biggest hits such as “Push It” and “Shoop.”

CD’s were the biggest way to listen to music in the 90’s, so it’s only fitting and it’s clever. The new line is also affordable, starting at $11.99. The Milani x Salt-N-Pepa collection is available now on Ulta.com and MilaniCosmetics.com and will be available at other major beauty online retailers and stores March 15th.

For more info, click here.

Salt N Pepa Launches 90’s Inspired Make Up Line!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

