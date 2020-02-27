CLOSE
H.E.R. Launches New Sun Glass Line!

2019 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

When H.E.R. first came on the scene she hid her face behind her hand and a pair of dope sunglasses. Now, the songstress is profiting off of her love of spectacles.H.E.R. is set  to release a collection of shades.

She told Essence that the collection will feature four styles  and a special edition trifold case that includes a cleaning cloth.

She said, “They’re not too big, they’re not too small and the tint is just right. With the glasses I designed, they have a mirror tint, which I love.”

 

She continued, “I really got to design the collection and make it my own, which is so important to me. We had a really good time at the shoot, and we all came to something that we both loved and agreed on.”The DIFF x H.E.R. collection will be available on http://www.diffeyewear.com beginning February 28th and will retail for $85.

Would you cop a pair?

 

 

H.E.R. Launches New Sun Glass Line!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

