CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack

Thanks to this fashion brand, you don't have to wait for our triflin government to issue that $20 Tubman bill.

Thanks to a Trump ran Department of Treasury, we may have to wait for all the way to 2028 to get our hands on an actual crisp Harriet Tubman $20 bill, but until then, Sprayground has a pretty dope consolation prize.

Enter: The Harriet Tubman backpack.

Sprayground limited-edition ‘Harriet Tubman’ book bag

Source: Sprayground / Sprayground

 

 

To honor the icon and historic Black woman, who helped bring enslaved Black people from the South to their freedom in Canada and other northern states, Sprayground owner and creative director David Ben-David wanted to create a bag that would represent her resilience and strength.

“It’s an honor to be able to put an iconic historical figure in American culture on a Sprayground backpack. Harriet Tubman’s activism influenced a great part of American culture and to be able to pay homage to such an amazing leader in our nation’s history during Black History Month is truly a privilege,” he said in a statement.

Of course, at time of publication, it’s actually sold-out! Maybe they will restock!

RELATED NEWS:

Haters Gonna Hate! Trump’s Treasury Secretary Delays The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

‘Queen & Slim’ Costume Designer Shiona Turini Debuts BHM Barbie Collection Inspired By Movie

E! Host Nina Parker Designed Her Own Oscar Dress Because Her Plus Size Options Were Limited

 

To Freedom! Sprayground Launches Harriet Tubman Backpack  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close