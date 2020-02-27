Cincy Sings RnB: Can You Sing? 100.3 is Looking For the Best Singers in the Area!

Do you think that you’re the next Cincinnati R&B star?! Upload a 30-60 video to Instagram or Facebook singing a song of your choice. Use the hashtag #CincySingsRNB and tag @RNBCincy Our curators will select the best singer so show us what you got!

“CINCY SING RnB”

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

The “CINCY SING RnB” contest (“Contest”) will begin on February 2, 2020 and continue through February 1, 2021 (“Contest Period”). This Contest will be conducted thru Instagram and Facebook (social media platforms). Every month, two (2) winners will each be awarded on-air recognition with a promo featuring a thirty-second snippet of their original song played on the air. See below for additional details.

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of WOSL-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Greater Cincinnati, OH and Northern Kentucky metropolitan areas and are 18 years of age or older will be able to take part in this Contest. To participate in the Contest, participants must do the following:

1. An Instagram or a Facebook account will be required to enter this Contest and can be opened for free at http://www.instagram.com or http://www.facebook.com.

2. Contest participants will be asked to follow the Station online through social media on Instagram.com or Facebook.com

3. To participate in the Contest, participants must submit their original song of no longer than two (2) minutes in length, in one of the following formats: (a) video file, (b) YouTube url, or (c) SoundCloud url.

4. Submitted entries must be the contestant’s own original musical composition. No covers or sampling of other artists’ material or music is permitted, and may lead to disqualification.

5. Songs must be clean, NO PROFANITY OF ANY KIND. Submitted entries must be “family friendly”, appropriate for all audiences, and must meet the below-listed Entry Requirements.

6. Entries submitted on Instagram must tag rnbcincy with song submission along with the hashtag #cincysingsrnb & hashtag #rnbcincy. Entries submitted on Facebook must tag rnbcincy100.3 with song submission along with the hashtag #cincysingsrnb & hashtag #rnbcincy. Entries submitted without tagging rnbcincy and the hashtags will not be valid for Contest participation.

7. Upon entering the Contest website, participants are to follow the on-screen instructions, including entering their name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information as requested, along with their musical submission, to register for a chance to win.

8. After completing the registration process, qualified entrants will be eligible for a chance to win.

9. All Internet entries must be received by 11:59PM local time by the second Friday of each month during the Contest Period.

10. One entry per person, per month, per email address during the Contest Period. If a contestant is not selected during a given month, they may submit a second entry the following month however, the next entry must be a different original musical composition from the previous entry.

11. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the online account at the time the entry was made.

12. By uploading a submission and entering this Contest, each participant represents and warrants to be bound by the official Contest rules, and that they are authorized to and have the rights to submit the content within the entry.

Entry Requirements:

• Entries may not be patently offensive, illegal, pornographic or obscene, or similarly inappropriate in the Station’s sole discretion.

• Entries must not contain any profanity, obscene language, lewd or sexual content or references.

• Submissions may not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark and right of publicity or privacy

• Submissions must not endorse any form of hate or hate group

• Entries must not contain commercial products (e.g., clothing, toys, food) and/or their trademarks, brands, logos or endorsements

• Entries must be produced and solely owned by the contestant submitting the entry

• Entries must be unpublished and not have been submitted in other competitions

• Entries must not promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promote any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promote any particular political agenda or message

• Entries must not defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about the Station and / or any sponsor, other people or companies

• Submissions must not contain: unnecessary violence, derogatory characterizations of any ethnic, racial, sexual or religious groups, humiliate other people (publicly or otherwise), or otherwise assault or threaten others

• If individuals in addition to the contestant are featured in the entry, each entrant warrants and represents that the entrant has obtained permission from each person who appears in the submission

13. Entries that meet the above-listed requirements will be reviewed and critiqued internally by Station personnel.

14. The monthly winners will be determined based on in-house voting of Station personnel on submissions received through the following Station social media websites: http://www.Instagram.com @rnbcincy and http://www.facebook.com @rnbcincy.

15. Station personnel, in their sole discretion, will select two (2) monthly winners from among all eligible entries received electronically.

16. The winners will be notified by phone, and / or e-mail, and provided with instructions for claiming their prize.

17. Winners will be instructed to come to the offices of the Station located at 705 CENTRAL AVE STE 200, CINCINNATI OH 45202 to claim their prize. Winners must provide valid identification (i.e. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

18. Winners will also be invited to visit the Station’s studios. During their visit to the studios, winners will be recorded singing their original song (audio and video). A fifteen to thirty-second second clip of the song will be aired on the Station, and the full video of the winner’s performance will be available online on the Station’s website at http://www.rnbcincy.com

19. All decisions made by the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd. (“Company”) management, or any Contest Sponsor regarding any aspect of this Contest are final.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. The Contest is open to listeners of the Station who are 18 years of age and older and are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland metropolitan area as of the commencement date of the Contest.

2. Employees of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Cincinnati, OH and Northern Kentucky metropolitan areas, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Contest. For purposes of this Contest, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

3. Participants may only win once during this Contest.

4. Each winner will be required to sign and submit a Media Release Form prior to their original music being promoted on the air and online.

5. Persons who have won a prize in another contest or promotion of any kind from the Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES:

1. The following prize elements will be awarded:

Monthly winners will be awarded on-air recognition with a promo featuring a 30-second snippet of their original song played on the air. A video of the winner’s performance will also be uploaded to the Station’s website at rnbcincy.com

2. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion. The Station reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value in the event an advertised prize element is unavailable.

3. All Contest winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in the winner’s forfeiture of the prize.

4. The prize may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner.

5. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

6. Dates and times of concerts, events, activities, and trips promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station and the Company. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not responsible for replacing tickets in the event of show cancellations as a result of weather, promoter or performer. The Station and the Company are not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

7. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.

8. If for any reason a contest winner provides notice that they have decided not to accept an awarded prize, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the prize. It will be at the discretion of the Contest administrator and / or Contest sponsor if another contestant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

9. The Station, the Company, and its affiliates and promotional partners shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

10. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for payment of all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the prize.

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, local laws and regulations.

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible contestants participating during the Contest Period.

5. By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Contest, each participant agrees to comply with these Official Contest Rules and the decisions of the Station which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Contest.

6. The Station and the Company retain the right to disqualify any contestant if all Contest rules are not followed.

7. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserve the right to make changes in the Contest rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and posted online.

8. All Contest winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, sponsor, any other Contest parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Contest participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of any awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

9. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

10. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any contestant to complete or continue an internet registration due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Promotion. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification. In addition, the Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, mutilated, illegible or incomplete contest entries. No mechanically reproduced or automated entries permitted. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered are void. Once submitted, entries become the property of the Station and the Company and will not be returned.

11. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Contest, including cancellation of the Contest as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the prize originally awarded.

12. If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Contest is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts, criminal acts of third parties, an insufficient number of qualified Contest entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest at their sole discretion.

13. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be in violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Station and the Company reserve the right to seek remedies and damages (including attorney’s fees) from any such entrant to the fullest extent of the law, including criminal prosecution.

14. Copies of Contest rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 705 CENTRAL AVE STE 200 CINCINNATI OH 45202.

CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant, Station and Company in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Ohio, USA.

WINNERS’ LIST: For the names of the winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: “Cincy Sing RnB”, Winner’s List, 705 CENTRAL AVE STE 200 CINCINNATI OH 45202 within two (2) months of the end of the Contest.

