The Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ Rant: Coronavirus And The Stock Market

People everywhere are worried about the Coronavirus, and even more worried about the response from the American government. Donald Trump said that we only have 15 confirmed cases and that it’ll soon be zero. But, Russ believes the only reason he said that was to help the stock market which had dropped 2,000 points. “It’s about money,” Russ says. And instead of tapping a medical professional to lead the charge on this issue, he tapped Mike Pence who “does not believe in science.” This viral infection is too big of an issue for the government to lie to the American people. Russ wants someone more reliable in charge.

Russ Rant: Coronavirus And The Stock Market  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

